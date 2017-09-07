Catholic priest found dead

A Roman Catholic priest serving Balaka Parish was found dead on Wednesday.

According to the Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Reverend Father Callisto Baluwa of the Society of Montfort Missionaries was found dead in his room on Wednesday afternoon.

“Fr. Baluwa has been found dead in his room today this afternoon at St. Louis Montfort Catholic Parish in Balaka,” says a statement signed by ECM secretary general Father Henry Saindi.

According to a funeral programme for late Fr Baluwa being shared on social media, the Catholic priest will be buried on Friday.

The programme says today on Thursday, September 7th, the body will be collected at 3:30pm from College of Medicine to Limbe Cathedral where there will be mass from 5pm.

At 10am on Friday there will be farewell mass at Limbe Cathedral presided over by His Grace Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa.

The body of Father Baluwa is expected to be buried later on Friday at Nantipwili Cemetery.