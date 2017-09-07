Airtime vendor hit by train

A 29 year old airtime seller has died after being hit by a train in Limbe Township.

Confirming the incident, Limbe Police Relations Officer Widson Nhlane said the man, Honest Kanjuchi, was selling airtime near Pound Shop, few meters away from the railway lines.

“At this fateful time, one of his customers wanted to send money on Airtel money account and the details were written on a piece of paper,” Nhlane said.

As Kanjuchi was going through the details on that paper, it was blown away by wind and it reached the railway lines. This prompted the deceased to follow and collect the paper, unfortunately he was hit by a moving train.

According to the publicist, he was later rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central hospital where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

Honest Kanjuchi hailed from Njerenje village, Traditional Authority Mkaya in Balaka.

Meanwhile, police are advising members of the public to avoid doing businesses close to railway lines to prevent reoccurrence of such incidences.