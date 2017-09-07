Buy Malawi Campaign yielding low

The call to persuade Malawians to embrace locally produced products is proving to be less effective with a majority of the citizenry opting for imported goods.

Buy Malawi campaign was launched last year by President Peter Mutharika in a bid to encourage people to prioritize locally produced goods over those imported.

The clothing industry is one of those that have benefited less from the campaign.

It is widely believed that clothes made in Malawi are expensive as compared to those imported.

One of the players in the clothing industry, Robert Mwamadi of Che_Mwamadi Inc admitted that there is less support to the campaign. However he underlined that price equals value of the product.

“Indeed, the response is not as overwhelming. But there are two sides of the coin. Good things don’t come cheap,” said Mwamadi.

Although the majority has jumped into the conclusion that homemade clothes are expensive, it is also an undeniable truth that the cost depends on one’s design preference.

According to Mwamadi, he gives people liberty to choose design of their taste depending on thickness of their wallets.

“I personally design clothes depending on people’s pockets. I accord a customer the privilege of choosing designs of their comfort zone.”

Disregarding the majority view, other Malawians are shining in traditional local outfits. Government officials, religious leaders and entertainers, are among the most seen in such clothes.

Every Friday, civil servants wear domestic outfit as one way of promoting the local industry.

This came following advice from President Mutharika.