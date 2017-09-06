Donors respond to Chakwera

Following a letter Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera wrote to donors, the development partners have written back the leader of the opposition.

The United Kingdom (UK) and United States of America (USA) have expressed their support for Malawi’s preparations for October 17 by-elections and the 2019 elections.

In a joint statement signed by United States Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer and the UK High Commissioner to Malawi Holly Tett, the two countries have urged political parties to ensure that the elections are free and fair.

“Malawi’s democratic record is a model for Africa and beyond. As Malawi’s development partners, we support Malawi’s preparations for another round of democratic elections (by-elections and general elections in 2019), a core component of which are free and fair campaigns.

“We urge all parties to respect the rights of their opponents to stand for election and campaign freely,” reads the statement made available to Malawi24.

Malawi is to hold by-elections in October in some constituencies and wards to fill vacant seats for Members of Parliament (MP’s) and Ward councillors.

Last week, MCP president Chakwera told donors that an MCP aspirant for Nsanje Lalanje Constituency in the October by-elections, Lawrence Sitolo, is receiving death threats from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He also claimed that the DPP offered Sitolo money to withdraw his candidacy.