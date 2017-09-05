Minibus accident kills 8

Eight people are dead after a minibus veered off the road and struck them in Chikhwawa on Sunday.

According to police in the district, six other people suffered serious injuries during the accident that occured at around 6PM.

Officer in-charge for Chikhwawa Police Station Davie Chingwalu said nobody in the minibus was injured during the accident.

Among the eight who died, two are men while six are children between the ages of six and sixteen.

Some of the injured are still being treated at the hospital’s intensive care unit but one woman who was seriously injured was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

The victims were coming from an initiation ceremony when the accident occured.

According to Chingwalu, the minibus, a Toyota Hiace registration number NU 8995 was coming from Chikhwawa direction heading towards Blantyre.

“Upon reaching a place called Domasi, it hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road. The vehicle then started swerving to the direction of the people injuring some and killing six on the spot,” he said.

Two more died at Chikhwawa Hospital where they were taken for treatment.

An angry mob burnt down the minibus soon after the accident but the driver escaped and is still at large.