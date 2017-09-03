Limbe police arrest chamba lotion sellers

Police in Limbe on Friday arrested a man and a woman for selling body lotion which contains marijuana.

Limbe Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Widson Nhlane identified the suspects as Samuel Chokomba aged 20 and 19-year-old Eliza Sisamala.

“The drug section at Limbe Police Station received valid information from well-wishers that the two had put the stuff into lotion which they sell in Limbe township and investigations were launched which yielded positive results after arresting them plus seizure of the 18 bottles of lotion containing the stuff,” he explained.

According to the publicist, the lotion will be taken to Bvumbwe research station for examination while the suspects are to be taken to court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of cannabis sativa.

Samuel Chokomba comes from Kapeni village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre while Eliza Sisamala hails from Chiwembu village T/A Nthache in Mwanza district.

Meanwhile, police have hailed the support they receive from the community members who provide tips about suspected criminals terrorising their respective location.