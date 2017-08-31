Madonna moves to Portugal as David Banda joins Benfica

Eleven-year-old David Banda has joined Benfica youth academy after impressing the Portuguese side during trials a month ago.

Adopted in 2006 by the American superstar Madonna, David came through trials at the Portuguese club in the spring and is currently living at the club’s youth academy at Seixal in Lisbon’s surburbs.

According to reports, the development has forced Madonna to move to Portugal where she has bought a house in support of her son.

David will be attending Lisbon’s French lycee when schools return next month.

”Madonna is no longer a tourist, she now lives in Lisbon,” the weekly magazine Visao said on Thursday, publishing several pictures taken from the Instagram account of the 59 year old singer visiting Portugal over the last couple of months.

The club accepted David after his first test in the spring following a successful trial.

He is one of four children to have been adopted by Madonna.