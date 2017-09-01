Devotion: What are you seeking?

Matthew 6:31-33 “Therefore do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For after all these things the Gentiles seek.

For your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.”

Some believers question if God will ever hear their prayers. They may be a sister or brother that has been looking for a spouse for long and years are passing by without getting any.

They may be looking for a child. Others may be looking for a job but it seems nothing is happening. May be looking for healing but seems to be distance away.

The painful thing to them is that a new convert seems to be getting answers when they themselves, the experienced in the Lord are struggling.

The answer to the question may be the focus. They may be focusing on wrong things.

The new convert may have been a prostitute or drug abuser who has come to Christ and is so excited with the new life in Christ and is bringing many into the Kingdom. As she or he is busy with the Kingdom affairs, God is sorting out their issues.

They may have not been unmarried and as they win people to Christ, God gives them the right partner. As they win many to Christ they get their job easily.

Whereas the so called experienced believer is so busy seeking things. They are labouring chasing for things and the more they chase for them, the more the things run away from then.

Just focus on the Kingdom. Do the right things. Win people unto Christ and all others will follow you.

Confession

I am a Kingdom citizen. Am involved in the affairs of the Kingdom and all things will be added to me. In Jesus Name. Amen

Be born again now. Our contacts for prayer and counseling or invitations to minister in your country or city. +265888326247, +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98