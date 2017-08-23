Civil servants to receive August salaries late

Malawi government through the ministry of finance, economic planning and development has disclosed that civil servants are to receive their August salaries late.

Through a statement signed by secretary to the treasury Ben Botolo, government says the delay is due to late submission of Government Paper Number 5A (GP5A) by some ministries, departments and agencies.

According to the statement, ministries, departments and agencies are mandated to submit GP5A to Office of the Accountant General on 5th day of the month for processing of perks.

“The ministry of finance, economic planning and development has however noted with regrets that this timetable has not been followed by some ministries, departments and agencies,” reads the statement made available to Malawi24.

Among civil servants that are to have their salaries delayed include, those from National Assembly, Malawi Police Service, Ministry of Natural Resources Energy and Mining and all councils except Likoma district councils.

Government has since assured to carry out the process of disbursing salaries with speed to ensure the civil servants get the perks.

Government has also claimed that it highly values the role civil servants play in the delivery of public services in the country and it is therefore committed to ensuring that all civil servants are well motivated and that their pay is disbursed timely.