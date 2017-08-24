Devotion: You are gods

Exodus 7:1 KJV “And the LORD said unto Moses, See, I have made you a god to Pharaoh: and Aaron thy brother shall be thy prophet.”

Why did Yahweh made Moses the god to pharaoh? This is the reletionship that each person has with their god.

(a) You cannot kill your god and that is why pharaoh in all his power could not think of killing Moses although. If Yahweh had not placed Moses as God, Pharaoh would have commanded Moses to be killed because he was a nuissance to his life and kingdom

(b)Your god is superior. This is why Moses was superior to Pharaoh. Even though pharaoh had magicians who also produced snakes, but eventually his superstition was overshadowed by Moses power of God.

(c) You listen and obey the god and that is why Pharaoh had to obey Moses to let the children of Israel to go.

In the same way God saw that we live in the world surrounded by many forces which can easily defeat us or make us helpless. So God made every child of God to be a god.

But if you dont know you will die like an ordinary man. Your life will be defeated by circumstances of life.

That is why you should refuse to live as a commoner. You are superior to circumstances and everything around you.

You are a god. Psalm 82: 6 “I have said, Ye are gods; and all of you are children of the most High. ”

Jesus says your position as a god cannot be questioned and cannot be changed because its written in the scriptures.Joh 10:34-35 “Jesus answered them, Is it not written in your law, I said, You are gods? 35 If he called them gods, unto whom the word of God came, and the scripture CANNOT BE BROKEN.”

Our God is the overall Big God but we have been made gods to situations. This means

(a)You cannot killed by situations. You were given such power over situations as Moses was to Pharaoh

(b)You are superior to situations.

(c) You can speak and situations can listen and obey you.

Additional sripture:Gen 1:26 “God said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the sky, and over the livestock, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.”

Confession

I am above situation and no circumstances of life can dictate me. In Jesus Name.Amen.

