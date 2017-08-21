DPP corruption is a national crisis – Chakwera

President of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said the high level of corruption under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government is a national crisis.

Chakwera made the sentiments when he was addressing scores of people who attended an MCP rally at Balaka Primary School ground in Balaka district.

In his speech, the MCP president said levels of corruption in the country have now reached a critical stage and need to be addressed.

“We demand to see justice in all the identified abuses of government offices and see that the constitution is adhered to with no one being above the law,” Chakwera said.

Speaking at the same political rally, Sidik Mia said MCP is the only party that can bring change in the country since its president Chakwera is a visionary leader.

Malawi Congress Party seems to be making inroads into the Southern Region since it roped in Lower Shire political giant Mia.

Mia who is also a prominent businessman joined the main opposition MCP last month and has helped the party to gain momentum in districts such as Nsanje where the party recently had a huge turnout during a primary election.

MCP members who attended the rally include Wakuda Kamanga and Ken Kandodo.