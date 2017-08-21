Conferences on public sector reforms start today

Government will hold conferences on public sector reforms in Lilongwe this week to track progress of the reforms.

According to a statement from the Public Sector Reforms Management Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), the Sectorial Specific Conferences on Public Sector Reforms will be held from today to Friday, 25th August 2017 at Sunbird Capital Hotel in the capital city and will be opened by Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara.

The statement which has been signed by chief director of public sector reforms management Seodi White said the conferences have been necessitated by the need to share experiences and to promote coordination and engagement among related sector institutions on the implementation of reforms.

White said delegates at the sectorial conferences will track and appreciate progress made in the implementation of reforms in various Institutions.

The delegates will also share best practices for transforming public sector institutions through highlighting successful best practices in Malawi, in Africa and elsewhere globally; and come up with recommendations to address the challenges encountered during implementation process and guide future interventions of the public sector reforms in institutions.

Some of the sectors to be covered during the conference include education and skills development, health and population.

The reforms which are championed by President Peter Mutharika are being implemented in 17 ministries and 53 parastatal organisations.