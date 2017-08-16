Apam concerned over continued closure of courts

The Association of Persons with Albinism (Apam) has expressed concern over the delay to reopen courts in Malawi.

Apam president Boniface Massa has said the continued closure of courts in the country is delaying justice for people with albinism.

Courts across the country have been closed for three weeks as Judiciary support staff are demanding government to start giving them house allowances every month.

But Massa has called for the resumption of court services saying persons with albinism are being denied justice and the closure of courts is violating their human rights.

“It is very worrisome that persons with albinism are being denied justice, we are suffering, persons with albinism will continue to suffer because they have nowhere to go since the courts stopped functioning due to their own disagreements,” he explained.

On what further action the association will take if the situation continues, Massa said they have no option but to wait for the workers and government to resolve their disagreements.

Meanwhile, government has insisted that it will not give in to the workers’ demands since it does not have any contractual agreement to pay house allowances to judiciary support staff.