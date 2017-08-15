Govt gives hope to Ex-MYP officers

The members of the defunct Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP) can now heave a sigh of relief.

The delay to have them being given arrears and gratuities which saw the ex-MYP holding vigils in the capital Lilongwe, but the treasury has promised to pay them starting Wednesday this week.

Leader of the Ex-MYP officers Franco Chilemba disclosed to have received forms from government to have the members fill for them to be paid the arrears and gratuities.

Chilemba added that 600 Ex-MYP have filled the forms so far.

“We have received these forms for government to fulfil the promise and it is the starting process,” said Chilemba.

The government owes the 2,765 ex-MYP officers about K1.6 billion following the disbandment of the group.

The Malawi Young Pioneers was dissolved in 1994 by the first democratic administration of Bakili Muluzi under the United Democratic Front (UDF) which understood the grouping as more of an instrument for oppression than a tool for development agenda.