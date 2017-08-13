Recent News
Saulos Chilima, Peter Mutharika

Mutharika is on another level – Saul Chembezi

By on Politics

Nobody can stop Mutharika and all those who think they will break him are wasting their time, that is according to musician Saul Chembezi.

In his latest release, Chembezi has joined musician Joseph Nkasa to heap praises on the Malawi leader.

President Mutharika

Mutharika praised.

Among other things, Chembezi praises Mutharika for constructing roads and opening community colleges.

He also sings that Mutharika is on another level owing to his ability to run the country without direct donor support for two years.

Chembezi has been known to be sympathetic to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and on the 2014 campaign trail he used to partner with Sendera sisters to sing for Peter Mutharika.

