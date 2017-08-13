Purple C explains releasing album without launch show

Malawi’s reggae dancehall wonder kid Purple C has defended his decision to drop an album without launching it as per norm.

The album which is tagged “Extraordinary” was released on Friday, 11th August under Abstract Records. Long before it landed in the audience’s zone, there were great expectations from the public as people could only predict a glittering launch show.

With the public’s expectations not met, the 19 year old has given a positive word on the issue. He assures his fans of an album launch sometime in the future once his music settle in them.

“I want the people to have the music, get familiar with it and to get them ready for the massive album launch.”

Commenting on how he feels following success of the project, Purple C could not suppress the high spirits. He said: “I have been working on this album since last year, and am now excited that we are finally releasing this album.”

Extraordinary is Purple C’s first album since registering his name on the music scene in 2015. It features local RNB super stars, Theo Thompson and Tsar Leo.

The collection encompasses Malawi, Turn me over, and Take time among other songs.

The album’s main theme wonders around uplifting and love.

However it houses a party song, The good life, as a bonus product.

Born Albert Makhaliremo, he boasts a 2017 Nyasa music award, as best new artist. With his partnership with producers, EQ and Mzota, under management of Successor, the award winning starlet has managed to come up with hits like, Heart, Hot like the sun, and Not at all.