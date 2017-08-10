Miss Blantyre 2017 journey begins Saturday.

Malawi’s most elite beauty pageant Miss Blantyre is here with another scintillating episode that will kick off with auditions this coming Saturday, 12th August.

The auditions will be conducted at Malawi Institute of Tourism (MIT) in Blantyre. An undisclosed number of beauties from the city will be selected through a process that guarantees nothing but merit.

Young ladies within the age range of 18-25 years are eligible to participate. They should also satisfy the following; being single and holding a Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE).

Information provided to this publication indicates that the selection process will begin at 9AM. It will last for hours to give judges ample time for assessing the models’ performance.

Last year, Manja based beauty Hannah Mhone grabbed the crown having come out top in the competition. As her tenure of office nears its expiry date, she continues to fulfil her goals as the city queen.

Within her duration of service, Mhone has participated in charity works and youth empowerment programs, among others. Her successor is expected to follow her footsteps and go even further for the betterment of the commercial city.

The countdown to the big day when Hannah’s successor will be selected, has begun. Morale is flaring with other public figures endorsing the Miss Blantyre project.