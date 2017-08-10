Murder suspect on bail rapes step-daughter

A 47-year-old man on bail for murder has been arrested in Ntcheu for raping his 13-year-old step-daughter.

According to Ntcheu police publicist Hastings Chigalu, the suspect MacDonald Chautsi committed the crime on Tuesday at Jolijo village in the district.

Chigalu said that on this fateful day, the victim’s mother left for church leaving behind the daughter while the husband was away.

The suspect was the first to arrive back home and he immediately instructed the victim to go for a bath.

He later told her to follow him in the house and while there, the evil stepfather raped the girl.

When the mother got back home, the child told her about the rape.

The mother later took the issue to the village headman who alerted the police of the matter.

Medical examination at Ntcheu District Hospital revealed that the girl was indeed raped and that she had been sexually abused on several occasions in the past.

Chautsi who is also answering murder charges and is on High Court bail, has been remanded to Ntcheu Prison.

The suspect hails from Saidi village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in the district and is expected to answer the charge of defilement which is contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code.