Five in for stealing gun

Five men including an Admarc security guard have been arrested for stealing a pump gun at Chigumula Market Admarc in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Limbe Deputy Police Spokesperson Wisdom Nhlane has identified the five as Christopher Makaliya, 38, Francis Thom, 29, Chief Weja, 19, Joe Aramson aged 21 and 42-year-old Richard Nalugwe who is a security guard at Admarc Southern Region headquarters.

According Nhlane, the suspected criminals invaded Chigumula Market Admarc and attacked a security guard who was on duty before robbing him of the pump gun.

Nalugwe who is one of the security guards for Admarc connived with the other men to steal the rifle.

According to Nhlane, Police investigations led to arrest of the five in Chigumula Township and recovery of the pump gun.

The five will appear in court in soon to answer the charge of robbery with violence.

Police have urged members of the community to continue giving them tips on people who are terrorising their respective locations to achieve a crime free environment.