Chakwera wants convention at MCP – Chatinkha

One of the veterans in the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma has claimed that party president Lazarus Chakwera is among those calling for a convention.

The party’s convention was scheduled to take place early next month but that will not be possible as there is a court injunction against it.

According to Chatinkha, the party’s president who is also leader of opposition in Parliament has been discussing with the party’s secretary general Gustav Kaliwo over the importance of the convention.

“In our party people who want the convention are many, people have been discussing this matter including the President himself (Chakwera) has been talking to the secretary general about the convention,” she told taxpayer funded broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Corporation.

Chatinkha further said that there are some people who are new in the party that are forcing individuals not to buy the idea of having the convention since the loyal party members want it to be held.

“People are fearful, we don’t know who is threatening or forcing these people not to support it, these people want just to divide us,” she concluded.

The party’s faction led by Kaliwo with support of some district chairpersons announced that there will be a convention on 7th July and the main aim is to remove the leadership of the former Assemblies of God Church boss.

However, Chakwera’s led faction took a court injunction stopping the convention from being held on the scheduled date and reports indicate that Chakwera and Kaliwo are currently discussing on what to do in order to cease fire the current in-house fighting.