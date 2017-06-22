Minibus operators in Malawi have cancelled plans to hold a strike on Friday but have announced that they will hike fares.
The assurance has been made by the Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (MOAM).
MOAM Secretary General Coxley Kamange told the local media that there will be no strike following an earlier warning from the minibus operators that they will not operate on Friday.
However, Kamange said minibus operators will hike bus fares starting from today regardless of the fact that pump prices have remained the same over the past six months.
He further said that they stopped regulating prices after a court tussle with Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC).
Minibuses operators usually adjust prices due to fuel prices but in this case although the fuel prices are still intact, passengers will have to pay more starting today.
Recently, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) maintained fuel prices which were implemented in November last year.
This means that the prices remain at MK824.70 per litre for petrol, MK815.80 per litre for diesel and MK648.70 per litre for paraffin.
In a statement issued by the regulatory body and signed by its chairperson Reverend Joseph Bvumbwe, the energy regulatory body said it considered recent trends in the world petroleum products prices and changes in other macroeconomic fundamentals in the local market and their impact on energy prices.
Zangolowa kuba izi basi tiziyenda wapansi iya mutinyase ife
It Does Not Make Sense
We have legs, we will just walk. Zombwambwana ife sitikufuna.
We do have legs too. Mwatitora eti. Tiziyenda ndi miyendo. Your minibuses azikwera driver ndi conductor.
I’ve stopped boarding minbuses to and from toilet,except long distances.
Nde Ma Demo mukadapangira ndani?
Footing basi…
kkkkk nawoso ma hule akwezaso sheeeee thats why ma driver akweza kkkkkk dzuka malawi dzukaaaa
Axa bus company come in now ,intoduce those buses you were talking about ,we really need them coz these mini bus owners are taking advantage of situation .
Asakunamizeni strike ilipo
kungozolowera kuba basi.
Just Introduce Local Buses So That Should Stop At Every Stage With Better Prices.
Example mbava za mfuti pano zinasiya kuba pano ndi ma minibus driver ndiye pangani usilu wanuo pomanyoza ama minibus muone
Malawi needs to adopt semi state controlled market. This free market experiment ended up rising the cost of Living. If we are to do better we should part ways with Free market. The government should at least give a range of prices of things. Fairs of transport should be fixed by the government. They should put Laws on it. Imagine you go in Shoprite u find sausages at 5000 the same sausage ukapita mu chipiku plus is 2500 thats really a joke.
Strike for wat?
we too people we will have a strike if the price will increase today .NONSENSE!! muzikwera nokha driver,conductor and oyitanirawo mukutionjeza kwabasi, price hike ndye zichani zausilu basi.
Who obolished the city line buses?was it a law or what?I think competition and fair trade organization must review it.MEDIUM BIG BUSES JOIN CITYLINE BUSINESS,MINIBUSES ARE TAKING PASSENGERS FOR GRANTED.
National bus, Axa mwaitu uwu mmataunimu
Malawi going
Kwezani koma pampando umene ndakhala sukazidutsila athu atatu apo bii driver ndi driver wapachitseko chifukwa chowalavulitsa mano chakwana
ndi chifukwa akukweza its a national law three per row…… if found more then tht 1 may face 2 yrz imprisonment
So Stupid
Aeyshae Itimu FYI
But why😭😭😭
Mabus anuwa mmalira ana
Stupid minibus operators.Kungomva kuti ma salary akwera basi mwati mukwenze ntengo? Vuto si kuchepa kwa ma fare ayi,vuto ndi ma driver ndi ma conductor anu amakubelani ndalama.
Malume tiyamba kuyenda pasi mini bus wo adzikwera okha pamodzi ndi bwana awo komaso tikupempha company ya AXA bus company iyambitse mabus muma town a Blanytre ndi Lilongwe
Wise comment!
nde mwat bongo azitenga anthu angat? mmmmm chipongwe ichi abale
Koma vuto limangokula ndi umbuli chabe. Kukwera mtengo kwa minibus fare may end up in an increase in other even all goods and services, zomwe zipangitse inflation kukweranso. By the end of the day tizayamba kulinena boma lathu kuti ndilolephera chifukwa chakukwera kwazinthu, tili ife tomwe chifukwa chadyera. Amalawi, dziko tikuliononga tokha ili.
mmm.,no bro,a malawi siife mbuli ayii,koma kuti we dont hv a leader,had it bn kuti tilinaye bwenzi akupanga control mitengo ya zinthu,sugar pajatu anakwera kale ma bus fare asanakweretu,ndichani chomwe anayankhulapo mukuti president wanuyo? aliyense pano akupanga zimene akudsiwa mmalawi coz of we dont hv a leadership man,infact its us of coz amenedi tikuononga dziko chifukwa cho vota mwaumbulidi kapena kumangoombera mmanja zinthu zopusa..
A khoo kodi mitengo ya zinthu amapanga ndi President. ?
Tizikwera bus zikuluzikulu, pasavute!
No Problem Tigula Njika Zakapalasa Tizikwela. Muzikwela Ndi Ma Cashgater Adzanu Amene Ndalama Samayimvela Kuwawawo. K400 4m 25 To Town Sikukwanila?
Oyimba añaimba kuti, Khala ñalo dziko muziona nokha. Anaonapo’ Rasta Waza.
MMM koma dziko lino pamene linaimapa silidzasuthaso,poor malawi
Eeeee atatu, atatu basi no thumba
koma tilimba
kkkk koma mulibe ulensi strike ya chiyaninanuso muzikwela nonkha bus zanunzi kkkk
Nanga Lilongwe yokwera kale ma trans zitha bwa?
Tizingoyenda Pasi Basi. Kukakhala Kuchedwa Ku Ntchito Timachedwa Daily Cuz Of Quue Musewumu.
Zanga sindikweza…. Akufuna akweze
Nanga apanso ndi boma ngati..? Tokha tokha sitikondana a malawi. ..
Vuto ndilakuti ngati traspot yakwere chilichose chikukwera mtengoso
A mini bus muli ngati pilato
Vuto ndilakuti ngati traspot yakwere chilichose chikukwera mtengoso
Why are They Rising?
Boma Silikuganizira Okwela. Likuona Ngat Likuzunza Aeni Maminbus Km Tkuzunzika Ndife. Kod Tisanyamule Kamgaiwa Makolo Akatipasa Kumuz Zoona? Mukat Tkwez Pickup Mukutanthauza Can? Mlamulo Enawa Sakufunika Ziko Losauka Ngat Lino.
Kkkkkkkk what? a strike? You are joking prices vary according to business
Ok fine tiziyenda
Tizingoyenda people easy Zomba to BT wapasi
abwana mibado yakale zinkatheka,koma m’bado uno akafika mapazi atatupatu.
Tidze pano mzatonse
tiziyenda pa njinga basi musazivute
a Bingu sakanalola zimenezi
Tiziyenda musazivute.
Shame.
Now, we are going to stay away from their minibuses. There is no justification for the rise.
You can’t.no choice unless you got ur ride
Ha ha ha so many options.
We do have legs too.
Tiziyenda