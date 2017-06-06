Malawian boy with albinism killed in Mozambique

A 12-year-old Malawian boy with albinism has been killed in Mozambique, Malawi24 has learnt.

According to Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM), the boy Mayeso Isaac who lived in Mulanje met his fate after arriving in the former Portuguese colony.

“I have just received a report from Mulanje that Mayeso Isaac, person with albinism of Mabuka village, has been murdered in Mozambique,” APAM president Overton Kondowe said on Saturday.

According to Kondowe, a gang of 10 people broke into Mayeso’s house a day after his arrival in Mozambique.

Meanwhile, the victim’s parents have reported the matter to Thambi police unit with help from the association.

Five of the suspects have so far been arrested by Mozambican police, according to Kondowe.

This comes as the association is expected to commemorate International Albinism Awareness Day on 13 June for Malawi to recognise the life which persons with albinism live which in many circumstances is subjected to stigma and discrimination especially in Africa.

This will be the third time for Malawi as a nation to commemorate the day.

According to research conducted by the association, since 2014 ,the abduction and killings of persons with albinism in the country has been on rise as at least 20 persons with albinism are known to have been killed while five others have been abducted during the same period and their whereabouts are still not known. APAM says 72% of the victims are children.

Even in 2017 when the situation was thought to have been contained, there have been 9 cases of rights violations against persons with albinism with two murder cases being fuelled by claims that the body parts are being sold allegedly for use in witchcraft acts.