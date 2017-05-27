ACB hopes anti-corruption meeting will bolster graft fight

Malawi’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has disclosed that the meeting for the Commonwealth anti-corruption agencies will help the country in fighting corruption which has become rampant.

The anti-corruption agencies under Commonwealth which are set for a meeting in the country from May 29 to June 3 will discuss efforts of curbing the malpractice.

ACB’s Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala said Malawi is to benefit a lot from the conference that is to be held next week.

“As you are aware, corruption is fast becoming a cross border crime, it is therefore important that the agencies cooperate and ensure that criminals do not find a safe haven in any of the Commonwealth Africa Region countries,” said Ndala in an interview with Malawi24 on Friday.

Ndala added that the anti-corruption agencies are to strive in sharing experience during the meeting as one way of helping each other in the fight against corruption.

According to reports, Malawi is among the most corrupt countries in the world, with reports of massive plunder of public resources.

The situation caught sight of the international community that urged authorities to pull up socks in a move to fight the vice.