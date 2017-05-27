Nurses Council suspends nine nurses

In a move to curb negligence, the Nurses and Midwifery Council of Malawi (NMCM) has suspended nine nurses across the country.

The decision followed reports of some nurses being negligent leading to loss of lives of Malawians who at that time needed utmost care.

Confirming the development, NMCM board chairperson Bertha Chikuse said the decision followed analysis and consultation with their lawyers.

However, the suspended nurses have described the move as unfair.

Nurses in Malawi usually have a big workload due to shortage of nurses in hospitals but some are negligent while working, a development that sometimes costs lives of patients.

Among such reports included one from Mangochi where nurse and a medical assistant delayed an ambulance from a health centre to Mangochi District Hospital which led to the death of a 15-year-old pregnant woman who was bleeding.

The two stopped the ambulance because one of the health workers wanted to check clothes at a tailoring shop.

A few kilometres later, the nurse stopped the ambulance as she wanted to buy baobab fruits locally known as ‘Malambe’ for her juice business.

The pregnant woman died before the ambulance reached the hospital.