Master Security go top

…Red Lions, Wizards share the spoils

Master Security went top of the table after beating Blantyre United 3-1 in the 2017 TNM Super League at Dedza Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams were coming from their first league victories in the ongoing season but it was the home side that registered a second successive win.

A first half strike from Vincent Nyangulu was followed by second half goals from Patience Kalumo and Robin Ngalande to take Masters Security top of the standings with 6 points from three games played so far.

It was an entertaining clash as both teams aimed to outclass one another bearing in mind that they just got promoted from Malawi’ second tier leagues last season.

However, Benjamin Kumwenda’s men proved too difficult to handle as they taught their counterparts some footballing lessons to condemn them to their second league defeat this season.

Sparrow Msowoya scored the consolation goal for Lawson Nakoma’s men who have another tough assignment at Civo Stadium against Civil Sporting Club on Sunday.

This will be another crucial game as Civil will be looking for their first league victory having lost the opening two games.

At Zomba Community Ground, Premier Bet Wizards failed to maintain their top position after coming from behind in a 1-all against Red Lions.

Kumbukani Mwambene netted the opening goal of the day for the hosts before a penalty miss by Innocent Bokosi.

The Soldiers had to pay for the penalty miss as Kondwani Majonu pulled level for the visitors to remain unbeaten in their three opening league games.

The result sees Wizards FC dropping into second position with five games while Red Lions are third with 4 points from two games.

The action continues on Sunday.

Mzuni FC can dislodge Masters Security at the top if they manage to beat Mafco FC at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Green Intellectuals have four points from two games so far and a victory over the Salima based Soldiers will take them top with seven points.

At Nankhaka Stadium, Blue Eagles will welcome Dwangwa United while Civil Sporting Club will play host to Blantyre United.

Results in the TNM Super League:

Red Lions 1-1 Premier Bet Wizards

Masters Security 3-1 Blantyre United

Sunday, 21 May:

Civil Sporting Club vs Blantyre United at Civo Stadium

Blue Eagles vs Dwangwa United at Nankhaka Stadium

Mzuni FC vs Mafco FC at Mzuzu Stadium.