Malawians asked to update their computers

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has advised Malawians to make sure their computers are using updated software to avoid being hit by cyberattacks.

MACRA has made the warning following a cyberattack that hit organisations in over 150 countries.

In a statement signed by its director general Godfrey Itaye, MACRA said the WannaCry Ransomware infected Windows based computers that have outdated and unpatched software specifically ones with Microsoft Server Message Block1.0 (SMBv1) vulnerability.

Following the development, the board has encouraged computer users and organisations with vulnerable windows computers to keep computer antivirus software operating system and other software up-to-date.

It has also asked users to perform regular backup of all critical information, avoid opening unknown attachments, refrain from using external storage media, and to avoid following unknown links and installing software from unknown sources on the internet.

MACRA has also urged Malawians to report any incident of cyberattack.

Ransomware is a cryptovirology attack that infects and prevents users from accessing their files or systems by locking up or encrypting their proprietary data in a denial of access operation.

The attackers usually demand payment in exchange for renewed use or decryption however payment is not a guarantee to access the infected files.