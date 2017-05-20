FAM clears Micium Mhone

South Africa Football Association (SAFA) has finally cleared former Jomo Cosmos winger Micium Mhone to play for his new club Blue Eagle FC in the Airtel Top 8 Cup this afternoon against Kamuzu Barracks at Nankhaka Stadium.

The winger terminated his contract with Cosmos following contractual disputes between the two sides and was at liberty to join any club of his choice.

However, news emerged that by the time he was returning back to Malawi, he was not yet cleared by SAFA as the international transfer window was shut by FIFA AND Eagles were told to wait till the window reopens in the summer before the player is being allowed to rejoin his former side.

Now just hours before the clash, Eagles have received major boost with the news that Mhone has been cleared by SAFA and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to play for the Cops in the on-going 2017 season.

A reliable source has confided with Malawi24 that FAM through transfer matching system manager Casper Jangale has cleared the player and will be available for selection against KB.

Before rejoining Eagles, Mhone was also heavily linked with a move to Nyasa Big Bullets but Malawi Police Service’ work conditions prevented him from joining any other local club apart from any Police Football Club.

At Eagles, Mhone was named as new captain replacing Steve Chagoma.

The area 30 based side must overturn a 4-2 goal deficit if they are to make it to the semifinals of the competition.