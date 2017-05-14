Kamwendo masterclass inspires Nomads win

…as KB thump Blue Eagles…

The Nomads saw a lot of the ball in the opening stages of Malawi’s prestigious knockout cup competition as they looked to open the scoring in the early stages at Balaka Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Coming straight from league victory over Kamuzu Barracks last week, Be Forward Wanderers meant business from the word go as they pressurized Azam Tigers to force William Thole into making saves and disappoint the home fans.

Jafali Chande’s shot was blocked by Peter Cholopi in defence for Tigers before an intervention from Thole who conceded a corner as too much pressure was mounted on the Kau Kau boys.

Minutes later, Alfred Manyozo Jnr combined well with Felix Zulu to release Jabulani Linje who fired straight at Thole.

Just after the half hour mark, Peter Katsonga tested Richard Chipuwa in goals for the Nomads for a corner and goalless it remained at half time.

Come second half, Tigers only managed a single shot at goal as Nomads defence stood firm to deny the Kanjedza outfit any opportunity of finding the back of the net.

Joseph Kamwendo then had his free kick well blocked by Clifton Kankhuni before Linje’s failure to utilize the opportunity from the rebound.

Tigers were able to keep possession but to unlock Wanderers’ defence led by Lucky Malata proved too difficult for Patricio Kulemeka’s boys.

Just when everybody thought the game was heading towards a draw, Chande got the opener in the 82nd minute.

A million dollar cross from the right flank of the field found Chande unmarked in the box to head past helpless Thole in goals for Tigers, 1-0.

Moments later, it was 2-nil.

Kamwendo’s intelligence stunned spectators when he scored a beauty just outside the penalty box to arouse all Nomads fans who were still in the middle of celebrating Chande’s opener, 2-0.

Drama was not yet over as Nickson Mwase was given a straight red card by referee Dennis Ngulube with three minutes to play on the clock.

And speaking to the media after the final whistle, Nomads coach Yasin Osman said his side deserved the victory.

“Our friends had less than three shots at goal but we had plenty of them so I knew that they will open up and allow us to score goals and it happened so my boys deserved this victory,” he said.

His opposite number conceded defeat saying Tigers gave Nomads too much respect.

“We gave them too much respect especially in the second half but we have learnt a lesson or two ahead of the second leg next week and we can overturn the deficit,” he said.

Elsewhere in the Airtel Top 8 Cup, Kamuzu Barracks took a massive advantage when the Soldiers thumped Blue Eagles 4-2 at Civo Stadium.

Diouf Simaone and Manase Chiyesa were among the scorers for the Soldiers as they took a massive step in the second leg.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has released quarterfinal second leg fixtures for next week.

On Saturday, Azam Tigers will host Be Forward Wanderers at Kalulu Stadium while Moyale Barracks will welcome Mafco FC at Mzuzu Stadium.

On Sunday, Nyasa Big Bullets will entertain Silver Strikers at Zomba Community Centre Ground while Blue Eagles will play host to Kamuzu Barracks at Nankhaka Stadium.

The competition is being sponsored by Airtel Malawi Limited to the tune of K66 million per season for three years, with the champions taking home K15 million.