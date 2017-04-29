Catholic priest in sex scandal

A Roman Catholic Father has been arrested after he was found performing sexual acts on a 17 year-old girl.

Dedza Police spokesperson Edward Kabango has identified the Father as 60-year-old Andrew Timpuza who is based at Mtendere Parish.

He said the Catholic priest was caught red-handed at Malawi College of Forestry campus with the girl who is in Standard 4.

“He packed his car in the bush and was found touching the private parts of the little girl in readiness for sex.

“He was attempting to have sex with the girl but was disturbed by the forest guards who found him while romancing the minor,” Kabango added.

The Father has since been charged with indecent assault and he will appear in court soon.

He hails from Nkutu Village, Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza district.