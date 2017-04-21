This year’s tobacco prices are disappointing – Jumbe

Former Chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture Felix Jumbe has described the prices being offered at the tobacco market as disappointing.

It has been reported that at Kanengo Auction Floors where the market is in second week, the price of tobacco is lower than 80 cents of which to the farmers is not promising.

As of Wednesday, 2.3 million Kgs of tobacco had been sold at an average price of $1.39/Kg, according to Auction Holdings Limited.

Commenting on the matter, Felix Jumbe who has also previously served as president of Farmers Union of Malawi said most farmers believed that this year’s selling season will be much better but it has turned out to be a disappointment.

“This year most farmers thought they will get better prices as there is low supply and demand is high but it is disappointing that the price is less than 80 cent,” said Jumbe.

He added that considering the efforts farmers put into the tobacco industry, it is unfortunate that they do not get good prices.

However, it has always been the case that every year tobacco farmers lament over poor prices of tobacco.

Agriculture experts as well as government have been encouraging farmers to stop depending on tobacco only and go for other crops since the global anti-smoking campaign will lead to low prices.