Speaker joins Mutharika

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya has followed the footsteps of Malawi President, Peter Mutharika.

In almost an echo of the Malawi leader, Msowoya has urged Malawian youth to avoid using social media as a platform for castigating leaders.

Msowoya made the remarks during the official opening of the 2nd Youth Parliament at the new Parliament building in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

According to the Speaker, young people in the country are spending a lot of time on social media than doing things of national importance.

“Too often as Malawians and especially as young people, a lot of time is spent on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media, lamenting our nation’s problems and castigating our leaders,” Msowoya said.

He further said that youth in Malawi have a role to change things in the country by any means.

Msowoya queried the youth on the role that they are taking to help in the economic development of the country.

“What are we doing to change the present scenario and are we contributing to development? No man or woman, girl or boy, is too young, too inexperienced or inadequate in any way to contribute to change,” Msowoya said.

“We only have one home and this is it. Let us love our nation by using this week to make meaningful contributions for the betterment of present and future generation,” he added.

The Malawi Speaker ended his address by quoting former United States Barack Obama who said: “Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”