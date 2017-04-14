FAM Charity Shield on this Saturday, and it’s not at Bingu National Stadium

The much anticipated Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Chifundo Charity Shield match between the current TNM Super League holders Kamuzu Barracks and 2016 Presidential Cup winners Nyasa Big Bullets will be played on Saturday at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Initially, the match was supposed to take place on 2nd April but the FA had to shift it to a later date following TNM’s decision to pull out of sponsoring Super League.

However, all is set for the clash this coming weekend. Confirming the development to the local media was the association’s Competitions Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka.

“Yes, the Chifundo Charity Shield match between Kamuzu Barracks and Nyasa Big Bullets will be played over the weekend at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe. Everything is set and we are ready to go. The proceeds from this match will go towards helping Kachere Rehabilitation Centre in Blantyre,” he said.

Bullets are the current defending champions for the Charity Shield having won it last year after defeating rivals Be Forward Wanderers FC 2-0 at the same venue.

Earlier, there were fears that the new Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden will not release players but Malawi24 has reliably been informed that the Belgian will allow players to play for their clubs.