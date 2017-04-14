TNM conducts third draw of “Katamu Katamu” Mpamba agent promotion

As Mpamba agents continue to win different prizes in the “Katamu Katamu” promotion Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM has conducted the third draw of the promotion.

Launched in March, the promotion aims to reward valued Mpamba agents for their support in promoting mobile money transfers and strengthening financial inclusion in the country.

Speaking during the second draw, TNM’s Senior Manager–Consumer Services Madalitso Jonazi said the company is excited to reward the Mpamba agents from all four of TNM’s operating regions.

“Since the launch of promotion the company has given out K1.8 million to 24 agents in all regions that Tnm operates in and will continue giving out different prizes till the end of the promotion in June,” said Jonazi.

Jonazi said the response that the promotion has received launch has been encouraging and demonstrate that the crucial role that the agents plays in helping customers to transacat.

“You would appreciate that for an agent to qualify for the fortynight draws he or she is expected to carry out a minimum of 150 transactions in a week,” he said,

He added; “Looking at the numbers we have registered, it is clear that people have embraced Mpamba as a convenient way of transacting at personal and business level,” said Jonazi.

During the draw, four agents (one from each region) were given K100, 000.00 each and another 4 won K50, 000.00 each.

K100, 000 Mpamba agent winner Jonathan Msowoya hailed TNM for rewarding agents throughout the country through Katamu Katamu promotion.

To qualify for the fortnightly prizes, TNM Mpamba agents are required to carry out a minimum of 150 transactions in a week. These transactions include either redeeming token, facilitating cash in or facilitating cash out. Four lucky agents, one from each region will walk away with K100, 000 and another four K50, 000 each during fortnight draws.

The promotion runs until June 31, 2017.