Malawians’ views must be taken on board – CCJP

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) says there is need for the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to take into account citizens’ views when preparing the next national budget.

This is coming at a time when the ministry has started the 2017/18 pre-budget consultations.

CCJP’s Nationals Coordinator Martin Chiphwanya said most of the times such consultations are made but the views are not taken on board.

“We see most of times consultations are made but the views of Malawians are not taken on board as it is done as something that has to be done for the sake of records,” said Chiphwanya.

He added that not all views made by Malawians can be taken on board but those that are tangible and can bring good results should be used.

According to Chiphwanya, there is also a need to change the way consultations are handled so that they should bring desired fruits.