Admarc hailed for suspending Mulumbe

A political scientist in the country has hailed the Agricultural Development and Market Corporation (Admarc) for suspending its Chief Executive Officer Foster Mulumbe as well as its Director of Operations Feckson Kantonga to pave way for internal investigations on the Zambia maize gate scandal.

Speaking to Malawi24, one of the political scientists in the country Wonderful Mkhutche from the Chancellor College said the suspension of the officials is a good development.

“It is a good development, maintaining in position people who are part of the famous maize deal was not making sense,” said Mkhutche.

The political scientist added that only the Admarc board knows why they took so long to take this action but he suggested that a recommendations to fire the two could not have been implemented quickly.

He further said that there were still considerations to be looked into before taking that action.

According to Mkhutche, the maizegate case has been building up with revelations from the media and the commission of inquiry.

He also recommended that former minister of agriculture George Chaponda should be questioned further on his role in the scandal.