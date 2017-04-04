Mwamaso v Yuda ends in draw

An eight-round nontitle fight between Felix Mwamaso of Mzuzu and Rhino Yuda from Zomba ended in a draw in Mzuzu on Sunday.

Hundreds of people who watched the bout between Mwamaso and Yuda went home satisfied as the judges ruled that it was a draw.

The fight started on a slow note as both boxers didn’t show much especially in the first and second round. But in the third and fourth rounds Mwamaso dominated as he gave Yudah hard punches.

From sixth round to the eighth round, both boxers seemed tired but they still tried hard to avoid losing through knockout.

At the end, the judges gave Mwamaso 79, 78, and 75 while his opponent got 75, 78, and 79 hence declaring the fight a draw.

Speaking after the bout, Mwamaso said he wants a rematch so that people should know that he is the best.

“I want him again. This was a welcome bout since it was Yuda’s first time here in Mzuzu but next time I will knock him down,” said Mwamaso.

Answering to Mwamaso’s request, Yudah said he is ready to take on Mwamaso again.

On the result, Yuda said he was satisfied with the judges’ ruling saying the boxers left the decision in the hands of the judges and they made their ruling.

Before the main bout, there was a curtain raiser in which Laston Kaira lost to Pemphero Nkhoma from Zomba on points.

Among the people who witnessed the bout was chairman of promotion at Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) Frank Chibisa.