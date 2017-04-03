Nkasa praises APM, crowns him ‘Yoswa wa Lero’

Musician Joseph Nkasa who caught the people’s wrath when he sang for embattled agriculture minister George Chaponda has shifted his gears to a higher level and has sung a praise song for Peter Mutharika.

In the song which Malawi24 listened to on the state broadcaster, Nkasa likens Mutharika to the Biblical Joshua who took the mantle from Moses in leading the Israelites to the promised land.

“Peter Mutharika in Malawi is like Joshua, the other leaders are useless,” sings Nkasa about Mutharika.

Nkasa also praises Mutharika in the song for managing the country despite being derailed by the opposition and facing hurdles.

“Peter found nothing in government coffers, then donors left, then there were floods and a famine yet Peter Mutharika stood still and led Malawi,” Nkasa sings.

Nkasa then mentions that all Malawians are happy with the Peter Mutharika government and he is a darling of many people.

In recent years, Nkasa has been busy singing for politicians. His entry point was Mose wa Lero which he sang for Peter’s brother, Bingu.

He then sang for Chimunthu Banda before singing for Mark Katsonga and Joyce Banda. Last month he released a song for George Chaponda.