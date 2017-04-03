Malawi politicians are greedy – Manganya

Renowned comedian Michael Usi popularly called ‘Manganya’ has described politicians in the country as greedy people.

The remarks come at time Malawi is facing socioeconomic hurdles that have affected the citizenry of this country.

Among the challenges include shortage of drugs in public hospitals in Malawi.

Reacting on the matter, Usi has expressed worry over lack of interest among Malawians.

Usi further blamed politicians for only pushing things to their benefits without considering poor Malawians.

“When these people are in Parliament and they approve health budget while watching a patient who is on oxygen definitely they cannot approve huge sums of money to state house,” said Usi.

Weeks ago, Manganya also pointed out local politicians’ shortfalls through his national address.

