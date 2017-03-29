Official: FAM appoint Gerald Phiri as Flames head coach

…Squad released

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed Azam Tigers Head Coach Gerald Phiri as the new Flames mentor.

The Fa made the announcement at Mpira Village in Chiwembe on Wednesday morning.

Phiri, who will be deputised by Blue Eagles Coach Deklerk Msakakuona, with Premier Bet Wizards owner Peter Mponda coming in as the Team Manager.

Phillip Nyasulu has been named as Goalkeepers trainer while Levison Mwale has been appointed as the Team Doctor.

The Fa says Malawi Government was already consulted before coming up with the appointments.

“We consulted government before making these appointments. As such, government will be responsible for paying the technical panel.

“As FAM, we are very committed to continue participating in continental competitions. “Government has also reassured us that funding for the team will be made available,” he said.

Soon after being unveiled, Phiri thanked the Fa for entrusting him to take charge of the national team. He then released his 27 member squad to go into camp on 2nd April at Moira Village in readiness for CHAN’ clash against Madagascar next month.

Mike Kaziputa is the only new face in the team, with Muhammad Sulumba returning to the squad after a long spell out.

Below is the full squad list.



Goalkeepers

-Ernest Kakhobwe

-Leman Nthala

-Brighton Munthali

Defenders

-John Lanjesi

-Miracle Gabeya

-Yamikani Fodya

-Lucky Malata

-Stainly Sanudi

-Francis Mulimbika

-Paul Ndlovu

-Chisomo Mpachika

-Steve Chagoma Midfielders

*Yamikani Chester

*Isaac Kaliyati

*Mike Kaziputa

*Chimango Kayira

*Dave Banda

*Rafique Namwera

*Dalitso Sailesi

*Gilbert Chirwa

*Harvey Nkacha

*Simeon Singa

*Levison Maganizo Strikers

*Peter Wadabwa

*Binwel Katinji

*Muhammad Sulumba

*Kelvin Hanganda

The team will play Kenya on 18th April in Kenya before connecting to Madagascar.