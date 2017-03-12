Malawi Football: Flames withdraw from CHAN, Afcon competitions

…to focus much on developing talent

Barely days after being turned down by Malawi Government to hire an expatriate coach for the Malawi National Football Team, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has resolved to withdraw the senior team from CHAN and African Cup of Nations competitions respectively due to lack of funding.

The FA executive committee had a meeting on Saturday in Lilongwe where they considered the recruitment of an experienced and well qualified expatriate coach and funding for the senior team.

During the meeting, the country’s soccer governing body resolved to withdraw the team from the continental competitions until such a time that Government has adequate resources to fund the national team.

According to the FA, it is very difficult for the association to bail out the current situation as it used to do due to various programs being implemented ranging from infrastructure and technical development, women’s football, grassroots and youth football development.

“During several rounds of consultations and discussions it was very clear that due to the current economic problems, the Government will not be able to provide funding for the team for it’s participation in the above two tournaments.”

“Having considered all the available options, an in accordance with required notices for withdrawal, it was further resolved that the Malawi National Senior Football team be withdrawn from CHAN Competition by 31st March, and from AFCON by 30th April 2017 due to lack of funding.”

“FAM would like to inform the general public and all its stakeholders that it is fully aware of the negative implications including fines and suspension such withdrawal may attract. However, in its consideration, such withdrawal and its negative implications cannot be avoided looking at the current level of desperation that the Senior National Football team is in terms of funding and overall support,” reads part of the statement.

Currently, Flames receives K36 million from Government for its activities including players allowances and salaries.

The latest development means the FA cannot employ Flames mentor be it local or an expatriate.

The Flames were scheduled to play Madagascar in the first leg of CHAN qualifiers.