It’s official: Malawi Government rejects expatriate coach

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) should now start looking for the services of a local coach following government’s decision to reject an expatriate coach.

Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development received a 50-50 proposal from FAM for the services of an expatriate coach for the depleted Malawi National Football Team.

However, the move has now been officially turned down by government following a meeting between minister responsible Henry Mussa and President Peter Mutharika.

The FA President Walter Nyamilandu confirmed the development to the local press.

“I was in touch with the minister responsible Henry Mussa and he says the proposal has not been approved by President Peter Mutharika.Honestly this is a major setback,” Nyamilandu was quoted in the local media.

With CHAN qualifiers coming up next month against Madagascar, FAM will have no choice but to hire a local coach to take charge of the team.

The FA will hold an executive meeting today in Lilongwe where they will come up with a solution in readiness for CHAN and 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

The position of Flames Coach became vacant in September last year following the firing of Ernest Mtawali.

Current Nyasa Big Bullets coach Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan, who was named an interim coach for Malawi’s final Afcon game against Swaziland last year, is the favourite to take full charge of the team.