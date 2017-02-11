Government falling to renovate centre for blind children

A child centred non-governmental organization has criticized government for failing to renovate Makande Visually Impaired Resource Centre in Chikhwawa which was gutted down by fire in January 2014.

Speaking to Malawi24 in an interview, Country Director for Centre for Children’s Affairs Moses Busha said his organization will engage the ministry of education to urgently rehabilitate the centre describing the current situation there as pathetic.

Busha added that he will also utilize the ‘leave no child behind’ inclusive education project which they are jointly implementing with Sightsavers and FEDOMA to lobby for quality education of children with disabilities.

“We are in fact targeting 10 CBCCs (Community-based childcare centres) in the area of Senior Chief Ngabu. We want to ensure that all children with disabilities are provided with equal opportunities of accessing these centres,” he said.

On their part, Makande Resource Centre in charge Richard Zuze and Head Teacher of Makande primary school Piston Sanjama said on Tuesday that officials from the council only inspected the gutted resource centre last year but since then there has been no information or any assurance to renovate the centre.

When contacted on Makande Resource Centre, Deputy Director of Special Needs in the Ministry of Education David Njaidi said SOS Children’s Village has constructed a new resource centre close to Makande Primary School which is likely to accommodate all blind children at Makande.

He however hoped that once maintained, the gutted resource centre will accommodate more children.

Meanwhile, Chikhwawa District Social Welfare Officer Rosemary Mahata has thanked the three organizations for coming up with the leave no child behind’ inclusive education project which she indicated will encourage parents to take their children with disabilities to interact with fellow children.