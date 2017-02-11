No JB is coming

The opposition People’s Party (PP) has trashed media reports indicating that former President Dr. Joyce Banda will be returning home this month.

On Wednesday, social media was awash with a press statement purportedly signed by Banda’s spokesperson Andekuche Chanthunya saying the former president is finally coming home next week from her three year stay in self-imposed exile.

The statement claimed that Banda left the country to give enough time to the incumbent president of Malawi to work without pressure and any political influences that could be linked to her.

But People’s Party Spokesperson Noah Chimpeni has trashed the statement saying it’s propaganda aimed at diverting people’s attention from the challenges currently facing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chimpeni said the party will issue a statement on hardcopy regarding Banda’s homecoming trip and not the one circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook.

On his part, Chanthunya has distanced himself from the statement regarding Banda’s return to Malawi.

He added that the statement was released by people with ill-intentions “who wish to divert people’s attention from the ongoing ‘maizegate’ inquiry.”

“We call on these people to concentrate on addressing the many social and economic challenges that have rocked our nation over the last three years,” said Chanthunya in a statement.

He added: “Her Excellency Dr Joyce Banda is a Former Head of State who is highly respected all over the world. Surely, Her Excellency deserves the same measure of respect in Malawi instead of using her name for propaganda purposes to score cheap political points.

“I wish to reiterate that Malawians shall be duly notified by our office when Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda decides, on her own will, to return home. A statement of Her Excellency’s return shall be issued through appropriate channels.”

Banda left the country just after the May 20, 2014 tripartite elections.