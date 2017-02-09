Devotion: Never go wrong

Psa 119:11 “ I have hidden your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you.”

The Word translated “sin” is the Hebrew word “Cha” and has several meanings which includes “miss the way, go wrong, miss the goal or path of right and duty, ,wander from the way”.

If you have the Word of God, you will never miss the mark of your destiny in God. You will never go out of the predestined way of your success and victory. You will never go wrong at what you are doing and hence you can be a success in everything you do.

Psalms 1 : 2-3 ” But his delight is in the law of the LORD, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither. WHATEVER HE DOES PROSPERS.”

The speaking and meditation of the Word is for your progress. You are responsible for your success or failure based on what you meditate on and speak.Joshua 1 : 8 ” Do not let this Book of the Law depart from your mouth; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.”

Even Paul reveals the same secret to Timothy for his progress and success. He tells Timothy that if he wants an evident profiting he should meditate.1 Timothy 4 : 15 ” Meditate upon these things; give thyself wholly to them; that thy profiting may appear to all.”

Confession: I stick to the Word and will hear that which is in line with the Word. I refuse to hear fables and that which opposes the Word of God. My heart is filled with the Word, now and always.I will never miss the mark. In Jesus Name. Amen

