Chitipa United on a hunt

Chitipa United have revealed that they have approached different companies in search for a sponsor who can be pumping in money for the team’s operations in the 2017 Tnm Super League season.

According to officials at the club, since earning promotion into the Malawi top flight league, the Chitipa based side has left no stone unturned in search for companies or individuals who can help the team financially come next season.

Speaking in an interview, the team’s general secretary Marshall Mwenyechanya said the club is in search for a sponsor and club bosses are already communicating with a few companies to be sponsoring the side.

“We are searching for a reliable sponsor who can assist the team into the Super League financially and currently we are still communicating with companies. Meanwhile other companies have already shown interest to sponsor the team,” said Marshall.

When asked what they are currently doing in order to source some funds, the general secretary said they have made replica jerseys which have already been put on the market to top up on the K1.5 million which they currently have.

“As of now we are busy sourcing money through the selling of Chitipa United replica jerseys which are on the market,” Marshall said.

He added that they are also organizing to have two friendly games at their own backyard the Lion’s Den as part of their fundraising activities to raise funds for the team.

“We are organizing some friendly games against Silver Strikers and Moyale Barracks which will also provide income since our home ground is fenced.

“We don’t have the much needed cash in our account to be honest our account is holding less than K1.5million that is why we are searching for sponsors and arranging for fundraising activities for the team so as to have enough money to help us run the club in the Super League,” he added.

He further said for the team to survive the chop in the Tnm Super League they have to find the much needed money.