MDF soldier nabbed for stealing under false pretence

Police in Karonga district are keeping in custody a 27 year-old Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier based at Cobbe Barracks in Zomba for obtaining money from secondary school students by lying that he would get jobs for them in the military.

Karonga Police Deputy Spokesperson George Mulewa said they had been receiving reports that since 2016 a certain man from one of the Malawian military formations has been moving around the district more especially in rural areas collecting money from youth who are holding Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE).

According to Mulewa, the soldier Loti Mwakisulu was telling the young people that he wanted to assist those who have interest to join the military.

“He has been demanding people to pay K80,000 each to qualify among the requirements,” said Mulewa.

On February 1, police received a tip from a well-wisher that the suspect was conducting his exercise in Mwakaboko village in the same district. Police rushed to the scene where they managed to arrest him.

“So far five complainants have already lodged complaints against him for the same,” Mulewa said.

The soldier hails from Mwakisulu village in the area of Traditional Authority Kilupula in Karonga district.

Meanwhile Police in the district have hailed the community members for their efforts to make sure that Karonga is free from crime and have also advised them to report to police any suspicious people.