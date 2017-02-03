Mponda sticks to his young guns

Premier Bet Wizards technical director Peter Mponda has said he has no plans of changing his football approach as he still has trust in his young players.

Mponda has maintained that he still believes in young players despite receiving criticism from the soccer fraternity.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Mponda said he has no intentions of changing his football philosophy so as to give room for up-and-coming players in Malawi.

“It gives hope to young players that there is a place for them in football,” said Mponda.

The former Flames captain added that his football philosophy also acts as a motivation to young players and that is also one of the reasons why he will stick to it.

“Young players also get motivated when they see their fellow young players playing in the Malawi top flight league,” added Mponda.

The Wizards Technical Director further justified his philosophy of not using experienced players saying experience comes from playing regularly.

“Experience comes from playing and if we don’t give young players the chance to play, the game of football will become slow. This is so because experience comes with age and with age you lose pace,” he said.

Mponda has also assured all Wizards followers that next season they will perform wonders in the top flight league because it will be Wizards’ time.

In the just ended 2016 TNM Super League season, Mponda blasted experienced players for contributing to the club’s poor run of results in the league.