13 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:45 AM

Bullets AGM set for 28 January

Nyasa Big Bullets will on the 28th of January this year hold its annual general meeting (AGM), Malawi24 can confirm.

According to a press statement signed by Nyasa Big Bullets board of trustees chairman James Busile, among other things during the AGM the club trustees will receive reports from different departments in the club.

“The agenda of the AGM include receiving of executive committee reports on finance, technical, general secretary (including Transfers), and supporters committee chair, commercialisation committee and other reports as may be demanded by the board,” Busile said in the statement.

During the AGM the board will also decide a date on which the executive committee elections will be held whereas the supporters committee elections will be held on the 4th of February, 2017 at a venue to be communicated later.

Candidates vying for the Nyasa Big Bullets chairman position will pay K200,000, those competing for the position of vice chairman will pay K150,000, general secretary and treasure candidates will pay K100,000 while other members will part ways with K50,000.

The statement is also indicating that people vying for the chair’s position in the supporters committee will pay K100,000, candidates for vice supporters chair will part ways with K75,000, those vying for supporters general secretary and treasurer will pay K50,000.

During the elections, only Nyasa Big Bullets paid up members will be allowed into the voting halls and nomination of candidates shall be by paid up members.