13 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:08 AM

24 year old breaks record as Malawi’s second female pilot

Malawians have been made proud by 24 year-old Lusekero Mwenifumbo who has graduated as a pilot.

According to authorities from Malawi Airlines, Lusekero completed her aviation training in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

She joins Captain Yolanda Kaunda, another female pilot who went through the same path years ago.

“Women can fly Malawi Airlines together let’s promote our women and girls,” reads part of the statement made available to Malawi24.