29 December 2016 Last updated at: 3:58 PM

Malawi’s women football match against Zambia free of charge

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that the national women football teams’ international friendly match against neighbors Zambia will be free of charge this Friday at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe.

FAM’s Commercial and Marketing Director Limbani Matola has confirmed of the news.

” Our Women National team has not played a match at home in four years. But also this a first international match in Lilongwe in two years. So we urge fans to come in large numbers and support the team as it take a bigger step of bouncing back on the international scene”.

“This is a special festive season gift to football fans, and there is no need for people to pay. Let us celebrate as we are about to enter in the new year” said Matola.

The two sides met in February 2012 during the 2012 Women Afcon Qualifiers in Malawi.

Malawi won the match 4-2 at the Kamuzu Stadium but lost the tie 9-4 on aggregate after losing 7- 0 in Lusaka.

The team regrouped in Lilongwe on Tuesday after a two week break and coach Stuart Mbolembole said on Wednesday the girls are responding well in training.

At the moment, the Malawi national women football team has risen seven places on the latest Fifa rankings released last Friday and are now 123 in the World.

The team is ranked 22 in Africa and fifth in the Cosafa region behind South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia.

The team last played in November 2015 against Tanzania in an international friendly match- a match they lost 2-0.